DELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man died Monday after he was crushed by a tree limb in Deland, deputies said.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said a groundskeeper at a trailer park — identified as Gary Clancy, 71, of DeLeon Springs — was cutting down trees in a field at the time of the incident.

A resident at a trailer park said she heard Clancy’s chainsaw idling but didn’t see him, so she went to check it out. That’s when she found the man pinned under a large tree limb.

The sheriff’s office said the woman began screaming for help. Other residents arrived and lifted the tree limb off of Clancy and gave him CPR, but he did not survive.

According to deputies, the death was accidental.