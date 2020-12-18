70-year-old woman finds crocodile in Punta Gorda backyard

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 70-year-old Florida woman spotted what she thought was an alligator in her backyard only to realize the large reptile was actually a rare crocodile.

According to the Port Charlotte Sun, Punta Gorda police responded to the home, finding the crocodile on Mona Vieregg’s dock. A police incident report says the crocodile was about 10-15 feet long!

Police contacted Florida Fish and Wildlife who brought in alligator trapper Tracy Hansen who said it was one of the biggest crocodiles they had ever seen, and estimated that it could be around 70-years-old.

FWC says American crocodiles are most commonly found in coastal areas throughout the Caribbean and can be seen at the northern end of their range in south Florida.

If you do happen to run into a crocodile, leave it alone. Feeding one is against the law.

If you’re concerned about a crocodile or alligator in your area, you can call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (1-866-392-4286)