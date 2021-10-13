70-year-old former deputy arrested after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at Florida hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 70-year-old former Ohio deputy was arrested and trespassed from a Florida hospital after refusing to leave her daughter’s bedside.

According to an arrest and booking report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 4, Amber Savage refused to leave UF Health North after visiting hours were over.

Savage’s daughter was recovering from surgery at the time.

She said she understood why police were called to issue a trespass warning, but “stated she would have to removed by force.”

The report says Savage was cooperative when placed under arrest, but refused to leave the hospital, “on the principle that if something happen[ed] to her daughter, she was forced to leave her side.”

The report says Savage is a 20-year retired deputy with the Stark County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office.

She was trespassed from the property, effective for one year.