HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A man won a women’s poker tournament in Florida last weekend, sparking debate about men’s participation in women’s events.

David Hughes, of Deltona, who was described as a “70-year-old bearded man,” won the $250 ladies buy-in Hold’em (re-entry) event at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood on Saturday, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Florida’s anti-discrimination laws prevent poker tournaments from banning men from women’s events, but organizers like the World Poker Tour will implement a steep discount for female entries to discourage men from joining.

Hughes’ presence at the table did not got unnoticed. During the event, a player announced she placed a bounty on his head, promising $300 to any player who could eliminate him from the tournament. Other players matched her, bringing the bounty to $2,000, but it went unclaimed at the end of the tournament.

“While we appreciate the dead money, I really wish men would get what these events stand for,” Ebony Kennedy wrote in a Twitter post.

The posts and the ensuing debate went viral, with some Twitter users conflating the issue with transgender women and girls competing in women’s sports. However, the distinction between men’s and women’s poker tournaments was not made due to physical differences. It was implemented to give women a space to play without facing harassment from male competitors during games.

“The vibe of these events is usually refreshing, light, fun, and positive. Players often find a comfortable, safe, and welcoming experience,” poker writer Terrance Reid said in an article about the event for Poker.org. “The energy and overall feel in the room is usually electric and positive.”

British player Charlie Carrel commented on the debate on Twitter, writing in part, “It pokes fun at the idea that anybody can identify as a woman and be allowed to enter women’s spaces.”

There was no evidence that Hughes presented himself as a woman for the event, which does not bar men from joining. Other players have taken advantage of the perceived ‘loophole’ in the past, like former World Series of Poker Circuit event champion Abraham Korotki, who won a ladies tournament at the 2009 Borgata Poker Open in New Jersey.

“Female only spaces in poker are really needed,” Carrel wrote. “Mixed poker can often be absolutely horrendous environments for women to be a part of.”