Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

7-year-old Florida boy on bicycle killed in hit-and-run crash

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PREMIUM Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a 7-year-old boy was struck and killed riding his bicycle by a hit-and-run teenage driver who was later arrested.

The Ocala Star Banner reports Bryce Benson was riding his bicycle in the Florida Highlands, near Ocala when a 17-year-old driver struck him.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the car was traveling east on a road while Bryce was riding west, when they collided Friday. The teen did not stop afterward, went home and called his grandfather, who called 911.

Firefighters found the boy lying on the roadway. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The teenager was arrested and appeared Saturday before a judge, who ordered him to be held in juvenile detention.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss