ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 7-year-old boy was killed after he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike Sunday afternoon.

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, the crash happened near North Pine Hills Road and Doleres Drive in Orange County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the 7-year-old boy was riding his bike on a trail, but when he moved off the bike trail, he was struck by a pickup truck.

The young boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

WESH reported that the truck veered off the roadway and hit two curbs, a large rock and a business sign after striking the 7-year-old.

Orange County Fire Rescue said three other people were injured following the crash. WESH stated that one of the victims was taken to the hospital, while two additional people declined to be transported to the hospital.

FHP said the investigation is ongoing.