7-year-old boy knocked off surfboard by shark in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla (WESH/NBC) – A shark came just a bit too close for comfort for a young surfer in New Smyrna Beach over the weekend.

Second-grader Chandler Moore was knocked off his surfboard by the shark as it leaped from the water.

Chandler said he saw two fish in front of him jump out of the water before the shark, thinking it scared the fish.

Even after the encounter, Chandler said he isn’t afraid.

“It’s not going to keep Chandler out of the water for sure. He’ll be out there. He’d be out there every day if he could,” Chandler’s mother, Tennille Moore, said.

“I still have no concerns. So basically, I want to keep surfing some more,” Chandler said.