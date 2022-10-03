(WFLA) — A 7-year-old boy decided to donate his piggy bank to Floridians in need after Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage to the state.

In a TikTok video posted by Jaclyn D’Andrea, a woman asks the boy what he’s doing with his piggy bank.

“(I’m) Sending it to people in need in Florida ’cause they have a hurricane,” the boy said. “I’m giving them my whole piggy bank jar.”

The boy said he was saving up for a corvette or an electric scooter, “but people need this.”

The video ends with the woman telling the boy she loves him.

Hurricane Ian pummeled parts of south and central Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm.

Millions were left without power, had their homes flooded from storm surge, or roofs ripped apart.

There are a number of ways you can help Hurricane Ian victims.

WFLA and our parent company Nexstar partnered with The American Red Cross in Florida to help with relief efforts for those recovering from the damage.

If you would like to donate to the American Red Cross to help Hurricane Ian victims, click here.