LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

7-year-old boy dies after being shot at Florida home, police say

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WTVJ

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy who was shot in the head at a Florida home last week has died, authorities said Monday.

Brayson Plummer died at a hospital over the weekend, according to a Fort Lauderdale police news release. He was shot Thursday morning.

Detectives believe three children were alone in a room inside the home when the gun discharged, officials said. Foul play isn’t suspected.

Authorities have not said whether the boy accidentally shot himself or was accidentally shot by one of the other children.

Police also have not said who owned the gun, or whether charges will be forthcoming.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss