ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people were shot in downtown Orlando early Sunday morning after a fight broke out, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said at around 2 a.m. a large fight broke as the bars and restaurants in the area of Wall Street Plaza and Orange Avenue closed down.

The fight escalated into a shooting that hurt seven people. Police said patrol officers that were in the area responded to the shooting.

Six victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and one person took themself to Advent Health, according to the department.

As of Sunday morning, there is no information on the potential suspect or suspects in the shooting.