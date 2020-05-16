Breaking News
7 homes, 23 other structures destroyed by Florida wildfire

Florida

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Officials say at least seven homes and 23 other structures have been destroyed by a massive wildfire that continues to burn in southwest Florida.

Greater Naples Fire Rescue District Chief Kingman Schuldt said during a news conference Friday that workers were surveying the area east of Naples.

Florida Forest Service incident commander John Kern said the 8,663-acre wildfire was about 40 percent contained.

Several wildfires had been reported Wednesday afternoon in Collier County near the western end of a toll section of Interstate 75 called Alligator Alley, but they later combined into one big fire.

Officials said they’re still trying to determine the cause.

