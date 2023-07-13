TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is recovering after he was attacked by an alligator while out for a walk early Thursday morning.

Authorities said the man was walking in the Forest Glen and Golf Course community in Collier County around 5 a.m. when an alligator came up and bit him in the leg.

Deputies rushed to the scene and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived to airlift the man to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, a second deputy spotted the gator heading toward a nearby lake and kept eyes on it until a trapper was able to locate it.

The trapper was able to safely apprehend the female gator measuring 6 feet 9 inches.

“It is alligator mating season, and CCSO urges residents to be cautious around bodies of water and vegetation where an alligator could have a nest,” the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said. “It was not known if this female gator had a nest near where the attack occurred.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.