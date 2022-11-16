FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A sixth grader was arrested after making threats to shoot up their school on Snapchat, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said a parent of another student found messages sent to their child referencing a school shooting and contacted the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they also found several messages referencing killing people and shooting up the school.

Detectives went to the 12-year-old Indian Trails Middle School student’s home and questioned them. The student told detectives that they were planning to conduct a mass shooting at the school but “need to gather supplies to use first.”

Investigators said the 12-year-old student had convinced their parent to buy them a pair of football gloves and had been in contact with another student in an attempt to get a gun.

“Threats such as these are not a joke and will always be taken seriously,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We don’t like making these arrests, but we will come knocking on your door if your child makes any threat to harm someone. Thank you to the parent who found messages on their child’s phone and then reported it to us so we could take swift action to prevent an incident from occurring within Flagler County Schools. I also hope this child gets the mental health help that is obviously needed.”

The 12-year-old student was arrested and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Flagler County deputies urged parents to talk to their students about the consequences of

sending threats to commit violence.