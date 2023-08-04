ORLANDO (WFLA) — A 6-year-old was found injured Thursday after an incident at a Florida amusement park, according to officials.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that Osceola County Fire Rescue responded to the Fun Spot amusement park after a caller reported a child falling from a rollercoaster.

Officials said firefighters found the child under the rollercoaster track, which was 20 feet tall.

The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in unknown condition. However, WESH reported that officials said the child had “traumatic injuries.”

In a statement, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said the ride was closed as it investigates the incident.