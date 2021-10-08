6-year-old Florida girl dies after being shot in head with parent’s gun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 6-year-old girl died of a gunshot wound to the head at her home in Jacksonville.

News outlets report the shooting happened Thursday morning and the child was later prounounced dead at the hospital.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s investigators said the gun belonged to a parent of the child. It was not clear who shot the gun.

Officials say the girl’s mother and two other children were at the home when the shooting happened. The child’s name was not released. No additional details were immediately available.

