TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 6-year-old boy who was found unconscious with his head inside a toilet bowl at a motel in Florida earlier this month has died, WESH reported.

According to WESH, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Knights Inn in Kissimmee on July 5 after Bianca Blaise called 911 from the motel and said her son was unconscious and his “head was in the toilet like he was drinking water.”

Deputies arrived at the motel and found the boy and five other children with signs of abuse. They said the child had badly swollen eyes. He was unconscious and had no pulse.

Officers administered CPR, then the child was taken to the hospital and put on life support. Doctors said he suffered life-threatening brain bleed, according to WESH.

Blaise and her boyfriend were initially arrested on child abuse charges and were each being held on a $15,000 bond.

On Wednesday morning, WESH reported the 6-year-old boy had died. Charges are expected to be upgraded for the couple.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the case.