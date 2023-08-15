JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 6-year-old boy died after he was shot by another child in Jacksonville on Monday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the city’s west side at 2:47 p.m., according to a report from NBC affiliate WTLV.

When deputies arrived at the home on Shady Pine Street, they found a 6-year-old boy was shot in the head by a 9-year-old. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

JSO said an adult was in the home at the time of the shooting and was questioned by deputies. There is no word on how the child got a hold of the gun, but deputies said there was “no criminal violence involved in this case,” according to WTLV.

The incident is under investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.