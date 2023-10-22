TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 6-year-old child died after suffering critical injuries in a single ATV crash on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 29-year-old Fort Myers man and the boy were traveling north on a dirt path, alongside Sunshine Boulevard in Lehigh Acres around noon.

As they approached a ditch, the man failed to slow down, causing the child to fly off the ATV.

The 6-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.