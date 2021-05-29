6-year-old boy dies after getting trapped in Florida parking garage gate

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 6-year-old boy has died after a tragic incident at an Orlando parking garage Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the child suffered injuries after he was caught in a roll-up parking gate of a garage in the 300 block of Concord Street.

Police responded and removed the boy from the gate, performed CPR and rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, WKMG reported.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated.

