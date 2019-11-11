6 students hospitalized after school bus crash in Central Florida

Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)—Fire rescue officials say a half dozen elementary school students in Orange County suffered minor injuries when the school bus they were in was involved in a crash with a car.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the crash was reported in the area of Millinockett Lane and Smathers Avenue Avenue a little before 8 :30 a.m.

Firefighters say there were 21 students on the bus at the time.

A woman driving the other vehicle involved, as well as her 1-year-old son, were not hurt.

The Florida Highway Patrol says charges are pending against the car’s driver. Troopers say the car attempted to pass the bus on the left side as the bus slowed down to make a left turn.

