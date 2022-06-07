Kissimmee, Fla. (WFLA) — Six athletes participating in the Special Olympics in central Florida this week went missing Monday, deputies said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department said the athletes went missing in Kissimmee and were last seen at ESPN Wild World of Sports Complex on South Victory Way around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

According to WESH the missing athletes are:

Antione Joseph Mithon, 32

Nicholson Fontilus, 20

Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19

Anderson Petit-Frere, 18

Steevenson Jacquet, 24

Oriol Jean, 18

They all play soccer for Haitian the Haitian team.

OCSO said they turned in their room keys but left their luggage and personal belongings.

Deputies said they believe this is an isolated incident and do not suspect foul play. They are in contact with Walt Disney World, the Special Olympics and law enforcement partners

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 321-697-4546.