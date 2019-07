WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Six roofers were injured Tuesday afternoon by a lightning strike in Wellington.

According to WPTV, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called just after 2 P.M.

WPTV reports six roofers were injured, with four taken to hospitals, including two to trauma centers after suffering significant injuries. Two other workers were treated and released at the scene.

The conditions of the injured workers haven’t been released.