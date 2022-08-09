TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of suspected fentanyl pressed pills were uncovered Tuesday during a drug raid, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home near the intersection of Ohara Drive and Collingswood Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

When deputies entered the house, they found 56-year-old John Knight, Jr. who was calling out to another woman, later identified as 39-year-old Rebecca Knight. It was not immediately clear if the two were related.

Deputies said John was resistant and continued to ignore commands to raise his hands. Both John and Rebecca were taken into custody.

During the raid, deputies found the following drugs throughout the home:

Approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine,

58.4 grams of fentanyl,

53.2 grams of Oxycodone,

27.41 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids,

447 suspected fentanyl pressed pills,

Tramadol,

Suboxone, and

copious amounts of used drug paraphernalia

“Thanks to the hard work of my Narcotics Unit and SWAT team, with the assistance of the Collier County SWAT team, a large amount of poison is off our streets, which means more lives saved,” the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said. “We will continue to shut these drug houses down, one by one, until the message is heard: We do not tolerate this stuff in Charlotte County.”

John Knight, Jr. was charged with:

trafficking in amphetamine more than 200g

trafficking in fentanyl more than 28 grams less than 30kg

trafficking in oxycodone more than 25 grams less than 100g

trafficking in synthetic cannabinoid more than 1000g but less than 30Kg

controlled substance possession (Tramadol)

controlled substance possession (Suboxone)

Drug Paraphernalia possession or use of

Tampering with evidence

Resisting an officer without violence

Rebecca Knight was charged with trafficking and drug paraphernalia.