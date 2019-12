6 new cruise ships will begin sailing from Florida in 2020

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Carnival Corp. shows the 710-passenger Adonia ship. Starting in May 2016, Carnival Corp., plans to offer trips from Miami to Cuba, the company announced Tuesday, July 7, 2015. The trips will be through its new brand, fathom, which focuses on trips where passengers sail to a destination […]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Six new cruise ships will be calling Florida home in 2020.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the largest ship ever built for Carnival Cruise Line will have its debut at Port Canaveral. The Mardi Gras will have the first-ever roller coaster at sea, and it will be the first cruise ship in North America to run on liquefied natural gas, a cleaner-burning fuel.

Richard Branson’s Virgin Voyages line will begin sailing ships from Miami in March with the debut of the adults-only Scarlet Lady.

Port Everglades will become home to Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas.

Florida also will see the debut of the new Regent Seven Seas Splendor, Celebrity Apex and Enchanted Princess ships.

LATEST STORIES: