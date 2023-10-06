BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Six children in Lauderhill were sent to a hospital this week after they ate cannabis-infused gummies at a Boys and Girls Club.

Lauderhill police officers were called to the Boys and Girls Club at 5455 Northwest 19th Street three times between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. in reference to eight kids who ingested the candy gummies, WTVJ reported.

The news station reported that the children were all between the ages of 6 and 8.

Six of the eight children were sent to hospitals after they ate the candy. The other two kids were released to their parents.

A representative for the Boys & Girls Club told WTVJ that the gummies were brought in by one of the kids involved and then shared with the other children.

The Boys & Girls Club released the following statement:

“Upon learning of the situation, staff reacted immediately by contacting the local authorities and medical personnel, who responded quickly to the club facility. We are continuing to monitor the situation and the status of all youth involved.”

Police told the news station that the candy’s packaging said it was “cannabis-infused” and was “for medical use only” but it had not been tested for THC.

A Boys & Girls Club representative said three of the children were doing OK Thursday and back at the club. They are waiting to hear from the rest.