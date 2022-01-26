6 Florida officers taken to hospital for possible fentanyl exposure, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Three officers are being treated at a hospital after possibly being exposed to fentanyl, the Orlando Police Department confirmed.
Officials said three of the officers had to be transported while an additional three took themselves as a precautionary measure.
The substance, which authorities believe is fentanyl, caused a reaction to the officers.
Officials say the incident happened between East South Street, between Thorton Avenue and South Brown Avenue on Wednesday.
Orlando police said their officers are doing well.