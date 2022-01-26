6 Florida officers taken to hospital for possible fentanyl exposure, officials say

Fentanyl citrate in various forms prescribed by doctors, used illegally in overdose can cause death. (Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Three officers are being treated at a hospital after possibly being exposed to fentanyl, the Orlando Police Department confirmed.

Officials said three of the officers had to be transported while an additional three took themselves as a precautionary measure.

The substance, which authorities believe is fentanyl, caused a reaction to the officers.

Officials say the incident happened between East South Street, between Thorton Avenue and South Brown Avenue on Wednesday.

Orlando police said their officers are doing well.