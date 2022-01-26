6 Florida officers taken to hospital for possible fentanyl exposure, officials say

Florida

by: WESH News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Fentanyl citrate in various forms prescribed by doctors, used illegally in overdose can cause death. (Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Three officers are being treated at a hospital after possibly being exposed to fentanyl, the Orlando Police Department confirmed.

Officials said three of the officers had to be transported while an additional three took themselves as a precautionary measure.

The substance, which authorities believe is fentanyl, caused a reaction to the officers.

Officials say the incident happened between East South Street, between Thorton Avenue and South Brown Avenue on Wednesday.

Orlando police said their officers are doing well.

