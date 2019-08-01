55-year-old woman found dead outside Charlotte County jail

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was found dead outside the Charlotte County Jail visitation center Tuesday morning.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Janice Lynn Ridgeway was arrested for battery at 1:37 A.M. and bonded out at Monday on 12:25 P.M.

The sheriff’s office says upon her release, it is believed at this time she stayed on the property through the evening until she was discovered deceased. Her next of kin has been notified.

The Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. An investigation is still ongoing.