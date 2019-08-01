Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

55-year-old woman found dead outside Charlotte County jail

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was found dead outside the Charlotte County Jail visitation center Tuesday morning.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Janice Lynn Ridgeway was arrested for battery at 1:37 A.M. and bonded out at Monday on 12:25 P.M.

The sheriff’s office says upon her release, it is believed at this time she stayed on the property through the evening until she was discovered deceased. Her next of kin has been notified.

The Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. An investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss