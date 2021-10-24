55-year-old man finishes 1st in Florida Keys stone crab claw eating contest for 3rd time

(NBC) – The 10th annual stone crab claw eating contest got underway in the Florida Keys on Saturday.

The contest took place at the Keys Fisheries Market and Marina in Marathon.

Individuals participated in two heats and were competing in hopes of being named the most proficient cracker and consumer of the tasty seafood.

Participants had to crack and eat 25 stone crab claws while picking them completely clean in the fastest time. A 30-second penalty would be given if any claw meat was left behind.

In his third first-place finish, 55-year-old Juan Mallen was claimed the winner after finishing in 14 minutes and 29 seconds. This was Mallen’s fifth contest overall.

Stone crabs are considered a renewable resource because of its ability to regrow harvested claws.

In Florida, stone crabs can be legally harvested from Oct. 15 through May 1.