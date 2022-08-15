TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of packages of suspected cocaine were found floating miles off the shores of Key West on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a boater alerted authorities after they found a bale packed with bricks of cocaine floating approximately 50 miles offshore.

(Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the bale contained 25 rectangle-shaped bricks that were wrapped in green plastic. Each brick was marked with a black “XXX” decal.

Deputies said the estimated total weight of the bricks was roughly 55 pounds.

The bricks were turned over to the Sheriff’s Office Property and Evidence Division and will later be turned over to federal authorities.