POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A robot sculpture was submerged 100 feet beneath the ocean’s surface on Wednesday as part of an underwater art exhibition, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The seven-foot, 500-pound sculpture, known as ‘Mechan H2O,’ will sit on the stern of the Lady Luck sunken ship in Pompano Beach. The sunken ship is a 324-foot tanker vessel that sunk in July 2016, as an artificial reef. It’s one of the biggest contributions to the state’s artificial reef system.

The robot was constructed out of steel and is part of a public art program in the community. The robot was on display for a year above ground south of Fisher Family Pier.

The sculpture’s final resting spot is Shipwreck Park, where it will join other underwater monuments 100 feet below sea level.

“It’s about art. It’s about education. It’s about artificial reef program, creating biodiversity underwater, and a great place for divers to come and tourists to come and visit,” Jeff Torode with Shipwreck Park said.

Crews worked Wednesday to load the sculpture onto a trailer, then onto a boat. A team of divers descended to the bottom and placed it on a receiver on the ship.

The robot will remain at the bottom of the ocean to welcome underwater visitors.