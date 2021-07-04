Missing 5-year-old drowns in residential Florida pool, sheriff says

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old Florida child who had been reported missing drowned in a residential pool.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a call was received about 8 a.m. Saturday about a young boy missing in Pompano Beach.

Shortly after that, callers to the sheriff’s office reported that a child had drowned in a pool in the same neighborhood.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the boy’s death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss