Missing 5-year-old drowns in residential Florida pool, sheriff says

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old Florida child who had been reported missing drowned in a residential pool.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a call was received about 8 a.m. Saturday about a young boy missing in Pompano Beach.

Shortly after that, callers to the sheriff’s office reported that a child had drowned in a pool in the same neighborhood.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the boy’s death.