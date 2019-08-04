5-year-old drowns at Daytona Beach water park, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – A 5-year-old drowned at a Daytona Beach water park Saturday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., Daytona Beach Fire Rescue was called to Daytona Lagoon at 601 Earl St.

According to officials at the water park, the child was taken out of a wave pool around 12:45 p.m.

The child died while en route to Halifax Health Medical Center.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family right now,” says Tyler Currie, general manager of Daytona Lagoon. “This is a tragedy that leaves us all with heavy hearts.”

Lifeguards on-site performed CPR before Fire Rescue arrived on the scene.

“We are completing a thorough review of the incident and cooperating with local authorities, as the safety of our guests is and remains a top priority,” Currie said.

The child has not been identified.