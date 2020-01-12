5 teens rescued in Florida river after boat capsizes

FORT MYERS (AP) — Five teens were rescued after their boat capsized in a Florida river and threw them into the water, officials said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that a good Samaritan called for help and assisted crew members in the rescue in the Caloosahatchee River of Fort Myers.

The teenagers were pulling a tube with the vessel when it capsized on Saturday. The sheriff’s marine units overheard a distress call while on patrol and quickly arrived at the scene.

The teens were treated for minor injuries and released to their parents. They were wearing lifejackets.

