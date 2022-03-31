LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Five students and a bus driver were injured after a crash involving a school bus in Levy County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m., involving a tractor-trailer truck and a school bus carrying 10 students.

According to FHP, both vehicles were traveling north in the outside lane on US Highway 19 at SE 140 Lane.

The 56-year-old school bus driver has stopped to let off her passenger(s) while the vehicle’s flashing red lights were activated, a crash report reads.

For an unknown reason, the 34-year-old tractor-trailer truck driver failed to stop and the right side of the Seffner man’s truck and front of his trailer collided with the school bus. The bus ended up in an outside lane on US Highway 19 while the truck stopped at the east grass shoulder, according to troopers.

According to FHP, five students were injured and transported to a nearby hospital, two were listed in serious condition.

The school bus driver suffered minor injuries while the truck driver was uninjured, troopers said.

No charges have been filed yet in this case.