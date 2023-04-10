ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting that broke out during an Easter egg hunt in Orlando, police said.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the shooting happened at 6:50 p.m. at Orlando’s Poppy Park.

According to the station, there were many children and their families in the area when someone began shooting into the street.

So far, police have not identified the victims, but Orange County Commissioner Mike Scott told WESH that he learned one victim was an older individual while another was a small child.

“They weren’t doing anything to be shot,” Scott said. “Just living life, and it’s unfortunate that this happened. But I’m confident the Orlando Police Department will find out who did this and arrest them soon.”

No arrests have been announced as of this report.