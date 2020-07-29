5 sea turtle nests run over by vehicle on Captiva Island, FWC searching for tips

CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is searching for tips in a case on Captiva Island involving damage to five sea turtle nests.

According to FWC, it is believed the nests were run over by a golf cart of similar vehicle with a distinctive tire pattern.

FWC posted photos of the damage on Facebook on Wednesday.

Sea turtles and their nests are protected by federal and state laws and it is illegal to harm or harass them.

If you have information related to this case or if you see an injured, dead or sick sea turtle, text or email tip@myfwc.com, call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC or report on the FWC website.

