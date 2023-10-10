GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people were injured after a group of pro-Israel supporters at the University of Florida had a security scare, causing a stampede Monday night.

According to a report by WCJB, officials said students and faculty were gathered at the “United With Israel” candlelight vigil at Turlington Plaza when they began to flee from a large sound.

The scare triggered a stampede that hurt five people. The University of Florida said all the injured victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

As it turns out, there was no actual threat. Police said someone had fainted, and when people nearby shouted to call 911, others misunderstood what was happening and panicked.

UF President Ben Sasse thanked the community for gathering in solidarity with Israel.

“Tonight’s vigil was an opportunity for our community to condemn Hamas’ terrorism and stand by our Jewish Gators,” Sasse said. “I’m grateful for each and every Gator who came to show their support. I’m grateful for Rabbi Jonah and Rabbi Berl for their leadership.”