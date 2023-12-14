YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people have been hospitalized after a crash involving three semi-trucks shut down Florida’s Turnpike near Yeehaw Junction early Thursday morning.

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, the crash happened just before 5 a.m. and shut down all northbound lanes near the Canoe Creek Toll Plaza. The crash involved two other vehicles, along with the three semi-trucks.

The Florida Highway Patrol stated that five people were taken to Osceola Regional Hospital, two of which were by helicopter. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

WESH stated that a hazmat crew was on the scene.