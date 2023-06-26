FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Five teenagers, who reportedly worked at the same restaurant, were killed in a crash overnight.

Fort Myers police said the victims were between 18 and 19 years old. The crash happened near a Top Golf. Officials removed the car from a nearby pond.

WBBH reported that one of the victims was identified as 19-year-old Eric Cox, who recently graduated from East Lee High School.

Cox’s father told the news station that his son played football in high school and was training to be a firefighter.

WBBH reported that the victims worked at the Texas Roadhouse in Fort Myers.

“They were the best friends anyone could ask for, and they were so sweet to everyone,” a person told the news station.