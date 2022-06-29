TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s legislature and governor promised tax relief to the state and that run of savings continues. Five tax holidays kick off on Friday.

Starting July 1, Florida residents can expect savings on multiple products, including home improvement items, children’s clothes and diapers, and energy efficient appliances.

The state’s Freedom Week tax holiday is back for its second year, bringing tax savings and relief to concert and movie tickets, fishing supplies, camping equipment and more. A full list of the tax holidays coming this year can be found here.

For July, this is what’s coming up:

RELIEF FOR CHILD CLOTHES, DIAPERS : July 1 to June 30, 2023

Baby clothes

Toddler clothes

Children’s diapers (single-use diapers, reusable diapers, and reusable diaper inserts)

HOME IMPROVEMENT/DISASTER PREP: July 1 to June 30, 2024

Impact-resistant windows

Impact-resistant doors

Impact-resistant garage doors

FREEDOM WEEK: July 1 to July 7, 2022

Fishing supplies

Camping supplies

Sports equipment

Boating and Water Activity supplies

Pool Supplies

General Outdoor Supplies

Event tickets (sports, festivals, theatre, concerts, museums, movie tickets, state parks, ballet, fairs)

ENERGY EFFICIENT APPLIANCES: July 1 to June 30, 2023

Energy Star washing machines

Energy Star clothes dryers

Energy Star water heaters

Energy Star refrigerators

With the tax holidays already starting in May, tax relief will continue for multiple years, as designed and passed by state lawmakers. Check this list for more information on what’s coming as the summer continues.