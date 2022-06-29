TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s legislature and governor promised tax relief to the state and that run of savings continues. Five tax holidays kick off on Friday.
Starting July 1, Florida residents can expect savings on multiple products, including home improvement items, children’s clothes and diapers, and energy efficient appliances.
The state’s Freedom Week tax holiday is back for its second year, bringing tax savings and relief to concert and movie tickets, fishing supplies, camping equipment and more. A full list of the tax holidays coming this year can be found here.
For July, this is what’s coming up:
RELIEF FOR CHILD CLOTHES, DIAPERS : July 1 to June 30, 2023
- Baby clothes
- Toddler clothes
- Children’s diapers (single-use diapers, reusable diapers, and reusable diaper inserts)
HOME IMPROVEMENT/DISASTER PREP: July 1 to June 30, 2024
- Impact-resistant windows
- Impact-resistant doors
- Impact-resistant garage doors
FREEDOM WEEK: July 1 to July 7, 2022
- Fishing supplies
- Camping supplies
- Sports equipment
- Boating and Water Activity supplies
- Pool Supplies
- General Outdoor Supplies
- Event tickets (sports, festivals, theatre, concerts, museums, movie tickets, state parks, ballet, fairs)
ENERGY EFFICIENT APPLIANCES: July 1 to June 30, 2023
- Energy Star washing machines
- Energy Star clothes dryers
- Energy Star water heaters
- Energy Star refrigerators
With the tax holidays already starting in May, tax relief will continue for multiple years, as designed and passed by state lawmakers. Check this list for more information on what’s coming as the summer continues.