TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From Tampa to Miami, Florida is known for its blue waters and big cities, but these five Florida small towns ranked among the most picturesque in America for their unique charm.

One study, conducted by travel site NCTravelGuides, rounded up the 120 most picturesque small towns in America. The team looked at search trends, popularity with photographers, and popularity for photography with the general public to come up with their list.

While Fredericksburg, Texas, took home the title of the most picturesque small town in America, five Florida cities also made the cut.

#108 Cape Canaveral

General public index: 0.04

Photographers index: 1.25

Search trends index: 0.01

There’s no shortage of things to do in this small town famously centered around space flight. After all, this is the site where American astronauts confronted and overcame the challenges of space flight and conquered the moon.

But Cape Canaveral, located midway between Jacksonville and Miami, also offers fine beaches, friendly hotels and restaurants, and a popular cruise ship port.

#63 Palm Beach

General public index: 1.51

Photographers index: 0.05

Search trends index: 0.01

This South Florida town with a population of just over 9,000 is known for its glitzy estates, upscale boutiques, galleries, restaurants, and, of course, beaches.

Even Standard Oil Tycoon Henry Flagler shared his love of the place, calling it a “veritable paradise.”

#37 Apalachicola

General public index: 0.05

Photographers index: 2.99

Search trends index: 0.01

The population of this small city southeast of Panama City boasts just 2,286 residents. The name “Apalachicola” is an Indian word commonly interpreted to mean “Land of the friendly people.”

The City of Apalachicola said the small town is “a close-knit community of hard-working, friendly people who enjoy the good life that thorough historical preservation, beautiful wildlife, and easy water access allow.”

#28 St. Augustine

General public index: 2.74

Photographers index: 0.10

Search trends index: 0.02

Situated on Florida’s northeast coast, St. Augustine lays claim to being the oldest city in the U.S. This iconic city is best known for its Spanish colonial architecture and sandy St. Augustine Beach and tranquil Crescent Beach.

#14 Seaside

General public index: 3.31

Photographers index: 1.87

Search trends index: 0.16

“Located on the Gulf of Mexico, Seaside, FL, is a picturesque town with white-sand beaches and a beautiful coastline,” NCTravelGuides said. “With many great examples of New Urbanism design, cobblestone streets, and pastel houses, the town has something to offer for everyone’s liking.”