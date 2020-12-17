$411M worth of cocaine, marijuana offloaded in Ft. Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NBC) – Florida is no stranger to “big catch” stories from the sea but this story involves a whopper of a haul.

More than $411.3 million worth of cocaine and marijuana was brought to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale by the U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday morning.

The crew from the Coast Guard Cutter James offloaded more than 23,000 pounds of cocaine and nearly 8,800 pounds of marijuana

The massive haul was a result of multiple operations in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern pacific.

The Coast Guard said the drugs were confiscated with help from the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands.