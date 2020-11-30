40 cold-stunned turtles from Cape Cod receive treatment in Florida Keys

(NBC) – Dozens of sea turtles are recovering after becoming cold-stunned in the waters off Cape Cod.

Forty sea turtles arrived to the Florida Keys on Saturday to receive treatment. They are primarily juveniles and are critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.

The turtles are undergoing testing to determine treatment and length of rehabilitation. It could take some of them anywhere from 30 days to a year to get back into the ocean.

Once the turtles are ready, they will head to another part of Florida to return to the sea.