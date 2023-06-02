PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 4-year-old girl is considered missing and endangered after wandering off from a vacation home in southwest Florida.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that Evelyn K. Geer has been missing “for several hours” as of Friday morning.

The girl wandered off from her family’s VRBO rental home, located on Barksdale St. in Port Charlotte, near Cochran and Collingswood. She was last seen wearing a diaper.

“Please keep your eye out for her while driving around town and call in anything you may see,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “Let’s bring little Evelyn home.”

The sheriff’s office is using an aviation unit and bloodhound to search for the child. Anyone who spots her is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 639-2101.