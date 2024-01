TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 4-year-old child is in the hospital after they fell from a 3rd story window of a Florida apartment, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

On Wednesday morning, North Miami Police said the child was playing near the window at the Prestige Village apartments, located in the 13000 block of Northeast 6th Avenue in Miami when they fell.

Authorities said the child suffered a head injury but the extent of that injury is unknown, WTVJ reported.

No additional details were available.