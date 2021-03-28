4-year-old girl among 3 dead in I-95 crash, FHP says

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WESH) —A 4-year-old girl is one of three people who were killed Sunday morning in a crash involving a van that was carrying 11 people, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 95 near Ormond Beach, troopers said.

A van carrying 11 people from out of state drifted off the road and overturned. The roof of the van was ripped open during the crash and the occupants were ejected.

Troopers said a 4-year-old girl, a 19-year-old woman and a third person were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people were taken to Halifax Medical Center and three people were taken to Florida Advent Health. A 3-year-old was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.