4-year-old, father found dead in Florida hours after mother sought order

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 4-year-old boy and his father were found dead in a South Florida condo, just hours after the boy’s mother had petitioned for an emergency order for authorities to pick up the child.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department didn’t immediately give a cause of death Friday. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that less than 12 hours after the discovery of the bodies the boy’s mother received an email from a judge denying her motion for an emergency pick-up order.

The judge said the motion “does not present an emergency as it addresses the issue of child visitation.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss