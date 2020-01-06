4 vehicles hit by bullets on Florida highway on I-4

Live Now
Florida

WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Someone shot at four cars on one of central Florida’s busiest highways early Monday but there were no injuries, authorities said.

At least four vehicles were struck by gunfire early Monday along Interstate 4 near the Orange and Osceola County line.

The shootings resembled ones from last week when 15 cars were shot at while motorists were driving along Interstate 4, as well as on Interstate 95. No one was injured in those shootings.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of I-4 and the Osceola County line around 5 a.m.

Anyone who was in the area and noticed suspicious activity is asked to call law enforcement.

