PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four Palm Beach County students were taken to nearby hospitals Tuesday morning after authorities said the children were hit by a car while waiting for their school bus.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck happened just before 7 a.m. at Crestwood Boulevard South and Cypress Lake Drive in Royal Palm Beach.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was driving when they lost control, drove onto a sidewalk, and struck four students.

According to WPTV, three children were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center and another was taken to HCA Florida Palms West Hospital. Two of the children suffered critical injuries and two are in serious condition.

The four students attend Royal Palm Beach Community High School.

In a call to parents, Principal Michelle Fleming called the crash a “devastating situation” and said counselors and a school police therapy dog are available “for any students who may have witnessed this incident, or any who would just like to seek comfort.”