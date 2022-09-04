JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object during a shooting in a Florida restaurant Saturday night, according to authorities.

NBC affiliate WTLV reported that Palatka police responded to a shooting call at around 11:44 p.m. after an argument at Vick’s Supper Club turned violent.

Police said all five victims were taken to a hospital before being airlifted for further treatment.

However, two of the gunshot victims died from their injuries.

As of this report, authorities were working to track down the suspect.

Several vehicles with bullet holes were also being examined as evidence.